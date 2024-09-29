Sagittarius: Today’s entertainment should involve sports or outdoor activities. Someone with big plans may capture your interest, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Family obligations will need your immediate attention—neglecting them could lead to complications. You'll be spreading positivity and affection today. However, stay alert at work, as someone might try to interfere with your plans. It's important to make time for the relationships and people you value most. Your married life is set to flourish today, so take the opportunity to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Donate battery-powered toys and dolls to underprivileged children to bring positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.