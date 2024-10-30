Sagittarius: Your health is good. When investing, think long-term. You'll be busy with household tasks today. Your love life is becoming enchanting—embrace it! Consider postponing new projects and expenses. Before embarking on any new task, consult with experienced individuals in that field. If you have time today, meet with them for their advice. Your partner is in a great mood, so help make today one of the best days in your married life. Remedy: To bring happiness to your family, place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.