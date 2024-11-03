Sagittarius: Today is a perfect day to work on breaking the drinking habit. Remember, alcohol can be harmful to your health and can reduce your productivity. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over finances, but a calm approach will help you resolve it smoothly. Some tension may arise from family members or your spouse, yet a romantic moment could bring added joy. Being polite and helpful will earn you positive responses from those around you. Unfortunately, some of your free time might go to waste due to trivial matters. Take a closer look today—you’ll see your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by burying five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:15 am to 11:15 am.