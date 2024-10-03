Sagittarius: Don't hold back from sharing your thoughts. Letting self-doubt take over will only make things more complicated and slow your progress. Express yourself to regain confidence, and approach challenges with a positive mindset. The investments you made in the past to secure your future will bring rewarding returns today. Your timely assistance may prevent someone from facing misfortune. Romance could be a bit challenging today. However, pending projects and plans will finally start to take shape. If you’re living away from home for work or studies, use your free time to connect with your family—it might get emotional. A relative might surprise you today, which could disrupt your plans. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.