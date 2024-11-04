Sagittarius: Today brings plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. Financial support from your mother’s side, possibly from a maternal uncle or grandfather, could benefit you. It’s a perfect day to strengthen bonds with loved ones. Romance will fill your day with happiness, lifting your spirits. Embrace every opportunity, as you have the drive to achieve a lot. You may get so engrossed in a movie or show on your phone that you overlook other tasks. Later, you and your partner can enjoy a peaceful day together, free of conflicts and full of love. Remedy: Include more yellow foods like turmeric, saffron, or pumpkin in your diet to enhance understanding and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.