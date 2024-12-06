Sagittarius: Identify the emotions that inspire and drive you forward. Let go of negative thoughts such as fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they can act like magnets, drawing the very outcomes you wish to avoid. Today is favorable for raising capital, recovering outstanding debts, or securing funds for new projects. Use your free time to assist family members and strengthen your relationships. If you’re considering marriage with your partner, today is a good day to discuss it, but ensure you understand their feelings beforehand. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. You’ll feel especially fortunate today to be married, and spending quality time with your younger brother can deepen your bond and bring joy. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, pour water over a white marble stone after marking it with white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.