Sagittarius: Shake off the gloom that’s holding you back and hindering your progress. Today is a great day to treat your family to a special outing, even if it means spending generously. Expect to hear from relatives who live far away. You'll find comfort in the embrace of your beloved. Consider spending time with the younger members of your family at a park or shopping mall. However, be mindful—suspicion towards your partner could escalate into a significant argument. You might feel down today without understanding why. Remedy: Wearing red clothes regularly can help you stay energetic and active.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.