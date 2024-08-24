Tamil Nadu-based startup Space Zone, in collaboration with the Martin Group, successfully launched India's first reusable hybrid rocket named 'RHUMI-1'
The rocket was launched from the TTDC Ground in Thiruvidandhai, Chennai, using a mobile launcher and carried 3 Cube satellites and 50 PICO satellites aimed at collecting data on global warming and climate change
RHUMI-1 is equipped with a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and an electrically triggered parachute deployer, making it 100% pyrotechnic-free and 0% TNT
The increasing demand for small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in India motivated Space Zone to focus on capturing this market with a cost-effective Hybrid Propulsion system
The mission was led by Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, known as The Moon Man of India, and Anand Megalingam, the founder and CEO of Space Zone.
Key features of RHUMI-1 include a fine-tunable angle from 0 to 120 degrees for precise trajectory control and an innovative descent mechanism for the safe recovery of rocket components
The hybrid rocket combines liquid and solid fuel propellant systems, improving efficiency, reducing operational costs, and ensuring environmental safety
Beyond space exploration, RHUMI-1's applications extend to agriculture, environmental monitoring, and disaster management
Reusability of the rocket components can lower the cost of space access, open up new business opportunities, and create services like direct-to-device satellite connectivity
Space Zone India aims to seek investors for upcoming rocket launches and has developed various rockets and portable launch systems tailored for different altitudes, ranging from 1 km to 500 km
