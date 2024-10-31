Scorpio: Your straightforward opinions may unintentionally hurt a friend’s pride, so try to be mindful. Be cautious with finances today, as there’s a risk of monetary loss; take extra care with transactions and document signing. Family needs might go unnoticed if you push yourself too hard at work. Your deep, unwavering love brings a unique, creative strength to your relationship. Joint ventures started today may prove rewarding in the long run, though you may encounter strong resistance from partners. Travel plans may face last-minute delays. Expect an affectionate and lively day with your spouse. Remedy: Tossing a bronze coin with a hole in water is believed to bring greater happiness to your family members.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.