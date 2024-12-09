Scorpio: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, arguing rarely brings any benefit, only loss. If you're traveling today, be extra cautious with your valuables and bags, as theft is a real possibility. Keep your purse or wallet in a secure place. Instead of dwelling on problems, focus on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. You may find yourself awestruck by the beauty of nature today, so take the time to enjoy it. This is an excellent day to start new projects or plans. You may feel a nostalgic desire to revisit activities you loved during your childhood. Your relationship with your spouse will create lasting memories today, making this one of the most special moments of your marriage. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket for good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.