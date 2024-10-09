Scorpio: The support of influential people will greatly boost your morale today. While your financial situation will remain stable, be mindful not to overspend on unnecessary things. A relaxing evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will put you in a great mood. Be careful with your words, as harsh comments could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Embrace new techniques to improve your work efficiency—your unique style and approach will catch the attention of those observing you. Avoid wasting your free time on pointless arguments, as it may leave you feeling upset by the day's end. Your spouse may express frustration over an unsatisfactory married life. Remedy: To keep your love life smooth, gift your partner white flowers like jasmine, chrysanthemums, roses, or carnations whenever you meet.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.