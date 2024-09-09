Scorpio: For the sake of your health, avoid raising your voice. Financial gains are likely today, especially in the evening, as any loans you’ve given may be repaid promptly. Keep personal matters to yourself and avoid sharing them with casual acquaintances. To add some spark to your love life, consider going on a picnic. Some colleagues may not agree with how you’re handling certain important matters, though they might not voice their concerns. If results aren’t meeting your expectations, it’s wise to review and adjust your plans. Today, you’ll come to appreciate the value of relationships as you spend most of your time with family. The love of your spouse will help you forget life’s challenges. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga temple to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.