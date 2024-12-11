Scorpio: Today, you will feel full of energy, and whatever you do, you’ll complete in half the usual time. A creditor might visit you today, requesting repayment of a loan. While you’ll be able to repay it, this could lead to further financial strain. It's best to avoid borrowing if possible. It's important to recognize that anger and frustration will only harm your peace of mind and could lead to significant losses. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you. Engage in creative tasks today to make the most of your energy. It’s also a good time to distance yourself from people who are not beneficial to your well-being and are wasting your time. Your spouse may have a small impact on your reputation today, so be mindful of this. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.