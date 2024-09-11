Scorpio: You’ll have high energy today, so make the most of it by finishing any pending tasks. If you’re running a business with family or relatives, exercise caution to avoid potential financial losses. Social activities with your family will create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere. Don’t give in to unnecessary demands from your partner. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone. You might want to spend your free time caring for your mother, but urgent matters could prevent you from doing so, which may be troubling. You’ll enjoy a lovely romantic day, although some health issues might cause discomfort. Remedy: Worship the banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.