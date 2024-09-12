Scorpio: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Travel may be hectic and stressful for some, but it will also bring financial rewards. A lack of communication with someone you care about might leave you feeling down. Your partner's unpredictable behaviour could affect your mood as well. Avoid romantic gestures in the workplace, as it could harm your reputation. If you want to get closer to someone at work, keep a professional distance during conversations. Someone close may request your time, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to meet their expectations, leaving both of you upset. Your spouse may cause you some financial loss today. Remedy: To enjoy a harmonious family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m to 5 p.m