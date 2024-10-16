Scorpio: Be mindful of your posture to avoid injury, as good posture not only boosts your personality but also improves your health and confidence. Investments made today will increase your prosperity and ensure financial security. A quarrel with your wife could cause some mental stress, but it's important not to let unnecessary tension get to you. Learning to accept things you cannot change is a valuable life lesson. Be cautious, as someone might try to damage your reputation. At work, things will pick up, and you’ll receive full support from your colleagues and seniors. Your keen observation will keep you ahead of the game. However, you may feel stressed today due to concerns about your spouse's health. Remedy: Discard old and torn books to ensure a smooth family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.