Scorpio: Fear might hinder your aspirations and ambitions today, so seek appropriate advice to address it effectively. You may go shopping with your spouse to purchase valuable household items, which could strain your finances temporarily. Children will be supportive in helping with household tasks. Your love life could face some challenges or controversies today. However, things at work will go smoothly and be in your favour. You might consider dedicating your free time to religious or spiritual activities but avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. Stress may lead to a pointless argument with your spouse, so try to stay calm. Remedy: Show respect to elders, seniors, and mentors, including teachers and scholars, to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.