Scorpio: Engage in some physical activity today to boost your fitness and well-being. If you're a trader or businessperson dealing with foreign clients, be extra cautious—there's a risk of financial loss, so evaluate every decision carefully. Spend some quality time with your family in peace. If others bring their problems to you, try not to let them weigh on your mind. Today, take the time to understand your partner's emotions—they'll appreciate your effort. At work, you might receive good news, and your persuasive skills will bring rewarding results. Expect your marriage to feel more special and fulfilling than ever before. Remedy: For improved financial fortune, wrap Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) roots in a red cloth and keep them with you.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.