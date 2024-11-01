Scorpio: Today, you’ll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm, ready to turn any opportunity in your favor. Married individuals of your zodiac may see financial support coming from their in-laws. However, family matters or issues with your spouse may bring some stress. A dose of reality may also distance you from romantic thoughts about your beloved. Later, enjoy your free time with close friends, but be mindful of minor annoyances that may arise, like a disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping. Spending time with your children will remind you how quickly the moments slip by. Remedy: Refrain from consuming alcohol to cultivate harmony and happiness in your family. Alcohol can amplify Mars' negative influences.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.