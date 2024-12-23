Scorpio: Your wife may brighten your mood today. If you’re involved in a financial legal case, expect a favorable decision that could benefit you financially. Planning a party? Make sure to invite your closest friends—they’ll lift your spirits and make the event more enjoyable. However, be cautious about miscommunications or misleading messages, as they could dampen your day. Retailers and wholesalers are likely to have a productive day. In your free time, consider visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any other religious place to find peace and avoid unnecessary conflicts. Remember, married life has its challenges, and you may encounter some today. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by showing care and respect to your grandparents and elderly family members.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.