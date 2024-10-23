Scorpio: Practicing meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. You might need to spend money on your partner’s health today, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will prove helpful in this situation. It’s a good time to assist children with their homework. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment from you. This is also a great day to meet important people and share your new ideas and plans. Make time to enjoy life by catching up with friends, as isolating yourself won’t help in the long run. Today, you and your spouse will relive your youthful days, having fun and enjoying each other's company like old times. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, chant "ॐ गं गणपतये नमः" (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10:30 am.