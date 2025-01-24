Scorpio: A spiritual individual may bring blessings and peace of mind into your life. If you live away from home for work or study, avoid associating with people who drain your time and finances. This is an auspicious day for family gatherings and significant ceremonies. Your smile can be the perfect remedy for your partner’s sadness. Amid today’s hectic pace, you’ll find a rare opportunity to focus on yourself. Your parents might present your spouse with a meaningful gift, strengthening your marital bond. However, you may feel some distance growing between you and your partner today. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract greater financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.