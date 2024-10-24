Scorpio: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic—it boosts your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, work on letting go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and thoughts of revenge. Those who have been spending carelessly may realize the value of money today, as an unexpected expense could arise. In the evening, an old friend might reach out, bringing back cherished memories. If your partner occasionally gets upset with you, remember it’s because they care deeply. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective and intentions. Handling colleagues with tact and patience will be essential today. You’ll challenge your mind by engaging in activities like chess, solving crosswords, writing stories or poetry, or planning for the future. A relaxed and peaceful day with your spouse will bring comfort. Remedy: For financial stability, wash your feet before meals. If that’s not possible, at least remove your footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.