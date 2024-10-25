Scorpio: You will recover from a prolonged illness, but it's best to steer clear of selfish or short-tempered individuals, as their behavior may cause unnecessary stress and hinder your progress. Although your expenses may increase, a rise in income will help you manage them comfortably. Friends will offer valuable advice regarding your personal life, so be open to their suggestions. Romantic memories will fill your day, bringing a sense of warmth and nostalgia. You’ll also have ample time for yourself today—make the most of it by pursuing personal interests, reading, or enjoying your favorite music. Your married life will flourish, so express your love openly to your partner and strengthen your bond. It’s the perfect day to treat yourself—you deserve it after a demanding week. Invite your friends to join in for some extra fun! Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Hanumanji for positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.