Scorpio: Your sense of humor is your greatest strength—use it to help heal both your mind and body. A financial boost today may ease many of your monetary concerns. Be ready for delightful surprises in the form of unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. The world will seem more vibrant and beautiful today as love fills your heart and brightens your outlook. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you appreciation and respect. While marriage isn’t always filled with romance, today promises to be an exceptionally romantic day for you and your spouse. A colleague might offer some advice that, while useful, may not sit well with you initially. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for blessings and improved health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.