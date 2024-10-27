Scorpio: Use your energy to help someone in need—after all, what is the purpose of our bodies if not to serve others? Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially with major financial matters. Today is a great day to reconnect with old friends and contacts. Your partner may be upset due to family issues, so try to support them through a comforting conversation. Work seems promising, and children might spend the day in sports—parents should keep an eye on them to prevent any injuries. You may feel stressed about your spouse’s declining health today. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, try to wear white when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: After 5 pm.