Scorpio: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for leading a spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to life, filtering all experiences—good or bad. It helps you navigate life’s challenges and provides the clarity needed for solutions. You will see important plans come to fruition, bringing new financial opportunities. Be cautious when dealing with friends, business partners, or relatives, as they may not fully consider your needs. Love will fill your day, though an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner later in the evening. You may choose to visit someone close, but something they say might leave you feeling upset, prompting an earlier departure than expected. On a positive note, your spouse is likely feeling fortunate to have you—enjoy this special moment. Remember, impatience can lead to mistakes or setbacks in your work, so remain calm and focused. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, leave it in the sun, and drink it to bring contentment and harmony to family life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.30 am.