Scorpio: Today is perfect for recreation and fun. You and your spouse can discuss finances and plan for your future together. Evenings spent with friends will be enjoyable and good for holiday planning. You'll be spreading positivity and love today. It’s going to be an active and highly social day—people will seek your advice and agree with everything you say. Consider watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings to strengthen family bonds. Your spouse might reminisce about the early days of your relationship and romance today. Remedy: To enhance positive family experiences, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Lucky Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM