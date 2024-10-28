Scorpio: You may engage in a fun sporting activity that will help you stay physically fit. However, if you’ve borrowed money, you might need to repay it today, which could put some strain on your finances. Your quick wit will make you the center of attention at social gatherings. Be mindful, though—your romantic partner might use flattery, saying things like, "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." At work, you could face some resistance from higher-ups, but staying calm and composed will be essential. Drive carefully on your way home from work tonight to avoid any accidents that could lead to illness or injury. Expect a beautiful day with your life partner, who will show you more care and affection than ever before. Remedy: Wear shoes with a reddish hue to accelerate growth in your career and business.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.