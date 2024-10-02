Scorpio: Today is a promising day, and you may finally find relief from a prolonged illness. Married individuals of this zodiac sign could see financial benefits coming from their in-laws. Recently, your personal life has taken center stage, but today you'll turn your focus to social work, charity, and assisting those in need. Your sweetheart will feel like an angel if you share some affection. Be cautious about daydreaming; relying on others to do your work could lead to disappointment. You might spend time with a friend, but it's best to avoid alcohol, as it can waste valuable moments. Your spouse is in a romantic mood and eager to surprise you—embrace this opportunity. For faster career growth, make sure no stagnant water collects in or around your home.

Lucky colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 PM to 2.30 PM.