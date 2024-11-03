Scorpio: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. A family member’s illness might lead to unexpected expenses, impacting your finances. However, their health should take priority over financial concerns right now. Be mindful of your words, as there may be tension at home. Offer encouragement to someone seeking success in their love life. Support from both seniors and colleagues at work will boost your confidence. You may come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and makes you feel nostalgic. A heartfelt conversation with your spouse will make the day meaningful. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: Up to 3 p.m.