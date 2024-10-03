Scorpio: Your health needs attention today, so make sure to take extra care. For success, consider investing your money based on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals. Spending time with relatives will be beneficial. A disagreement with your partner might arise, but they will ease the situation with their understanding. Employees who have earned it may see promotions or financial rewards. Your communication skills will be especially impressive today. Hugs have great health benefits, and you’ll receive plenty from your spouse. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the water at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.