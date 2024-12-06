Scorpio: Expect a joyful day filled with laughter and positivity, as most things go according to plan. Avoid entertaining requests for business credit, as it may not be in your best interest. Be prepared for unexpected guests in the evening, adding a lively touch to your day. A call from your beloved will make the day even more exciting. You might feel inclined to dedicate your free time to religious or spiritual activities, but ensure you avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. Someone close to you may surprise you with a gesture that rekindles your spouse’s admiration for you. However, stay mindful of your health, as sudden issues may cause stress. Remedy: Incorporating black pepper into your daily diet can help improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.