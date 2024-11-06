Scorpio: A day of pure enjoyment awaits those stepping out for some fun. You could make a solid profit through conservative investments. Consider making the evening memorable with a candlelight dinner with your family. Offer support to someone seeking success in love—it can make a meaningful difference. Work might not yield the best results today, and you may feel troubled if someone close betrays your trust. Family members may come to you with concerns, but you’ll likely focus on your own interests and enjoy a personal activity in your spare time. Spending quality time with your partner could also make the day special. Remedy: For professional success, offer water to the Sun God from a copper vessel, along with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion, and a red flower.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.35 pm.