Scorpio: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain in good shape today. Your plan to save money for yourself can finally be realized, and you'll be able to save efficiently. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring good news for the entire family, especially for you. However, a miscommunication or wrong message could put a damper on your day, so be cautious. It's an excellent day to negotiate with new clients and seal deals. While spending time with your spouse this evening, you'll recognize the importance of giving them more attention. However, your spouse may seem a bit insensitive to your health today. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows will greatly enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.