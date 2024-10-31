Taurus: Get involved in some creative work today, as staying idle may disrupt your mental peace. While your finances are likely to be stable, try to avoid overspending or making unnecessary purchases. Your family’s cheerful mood will create a positive atmosphere at home, and your loving nature will spread warmth to those around you. Changes at work may work in your favor today, so stay open to new developments. A relative might drop by unexpectedly, requiring you to adjust your plans and spend time with them. If you think married life is all about compromise, today you’ll see how beautiful those little adjustments can truly be. Remedy: Use red-colored carpets or bedsheets for positivity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.