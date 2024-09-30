Taurus: You are likely to engage in some physical activity today, helping you stay fit. Be cautious if you're tempted to evade taxes, as it could lead to serious problems. A visit to a religious place or a relative is on the cards. Love might transport you to a dream-like state, even without moving. A romantic trip is also likely to happen today. Be careful not to make promises unless you're certain you can keep them. With some free time on hand, it’s a good idea to reconnect with old friends. After facing several ups and downs in your married life, today is a perfect day to celebrate your love for each other. Remedy: For business growth and career success, consider wrapping Ashwagandha roots in variegated cloth and carrying it with you.

Lucky Colour: 4:30 pm to 5:15 pm.

Auspicious Time: Blue.