Taurus: Your sense of humour is your greatest strength, so try to use it to help heal yourself. Financial worries will ease as your parents offer their support. It's best to avoid arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Today, your partner may feel upset by one of your habits, which could lead to some frustration. If you've been facing challenges at work lately, today will be a positive turning point. Don’t hesitate to share your opinion when asked—it will be greatly appreciated. Your spouse will reveal their caring and loving side to you today. Remedy: For good health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.