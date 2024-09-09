Taurus: The needs of others may disrupt your plans to focus on self-care—don't suppress your feelings. Make time for things you enjoy to help you relax. If you've been asking a debtor to return your money for a while and they've been avoiding it, today could be your lucky day, as you may unexpectedly get your money back. In the latter part of the day, you'll likely prefer to relax and spend quality time with family. Once you meet the love of your life, you'll realize nothing else matters—and today, you might feel that truth deeply. Listening to experienced people and trying out new ideas at work could bring benefits today. However, avoid making harsh comments if you're drawn into an argument. Your marriage will experience a beautiful phase today. Remedy: Eat while facing east for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 pm to 4:00 pm.