Taurus: A day full of joy and fun awaits those stepping out to enjoy themselves. At a party, you might meet someone who offers valuable advice to boost your financial prospects. A family gathering will likely make you the centre of attention. A surprise message could fill your heart with excitement and happiness. This is an ideal time to consider the career changes you've been planning for a while. You might also spend time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall, creating happy memories. In your married life, expect something unusual and delightful to unfold, making the day special. Remedy: Regularly worship a silver idol of your presiding deity at home to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.