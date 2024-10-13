Taurus: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. If you own land and are looking to sell, today you might find a good buyer and secure a favourable deal. You can expect an enjoyable evening with relatives or friends who may drop by. Despite any negativity from your partner, you'll still express your love. Work will go smoothly, keeping you in a good mood throughout the day. Although you plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, you may find yourself too busy to get to it. Your spouse might not offer much support during tough situations today. Remedy: To strengthen your love bond, offer Prasad at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.