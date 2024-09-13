Taurus: A kind compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. This stems from your generous nature, like a tree that provides shade to others while enduring the heat itself. There may be a chance to gain some financial benefits, but your aggressive approach could prevent you from earning as much as you'd hoped. It's a good day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. Be mindful not to say anything harsh to your partner, or you might regret it later. Today is perfect for self-reflection—taking time to evaluate your weaknesses can lead to positive changes in your personality. Your spouse might insist on going out when you’re not in the mood (or vice versa), which could lead to some frustration. You may also indulge in grooming activities like getting a new hairstyle or enjoying a spa, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: Applying a saffron mark on your forehead before meeting your partner can strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 pm to 7 pm.