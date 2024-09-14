Taurus: Practicing meditation and yoga today will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Be cautious at work or in business, as any carelessness could lead to financial losses. It's a great day to naturally draw attention from others with little effort. Despite some challenges, your love life will be strong, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. You might have a lot of free time, so feel free to relax and indulge in your favorite shows or movies. Your spouse will stand by you in a crucial matter today, offering invaluable support. Let your imagination run free—daydreaming can be productive if it leads to creative ideas, which you may find time to explore today. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.