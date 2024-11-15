Taurus: You may face a setback today as health issues prevent you from attending an important assignment. However, staying rational and focused can help you navigate the situation. An unexpected increase in expenses might disrupt your peace of mind, so plan your finances carefully. On a positive note, this is a favorable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Miscommunication or receiving the wrong message could dampen your mood, so approach interactions with clarity and patience. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find some leisure time today—perhaps to watch a movie on TV or spend time browsing on their mobile phones after finishing household tasks. Some of your plans might be delayed due to your spouse's health concerns. However, after a day spent managing outside obligations, you’ll dedicate your evening to quality time with your partner. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.