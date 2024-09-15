Taurus: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy. Today, a creditor may visit you to ask for loan repayment. While you may repay the amount, it could create future financial difficulties, so it's best to avoid borrowing. There may be some tension at home, so be mindful of your words. A marriage proposal could be on the horizon, as your love life may evolve into a lifelong commitment. You might not feel motivated to work today and may struggle to focus due to internal conflicts. It's suggested that people of your zodiac sign read spiritual books during their free time, as this can help resolve some issues. Although jokes about married life are common on social media, today, you may get emotional when you realize some beautiful truths about your marriage. Remedy: Feed cows with Bengal gram (Chana Dal) to improve your finances.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m to 6 p.m.