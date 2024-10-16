Taurus: A day filled with fun and relaxation awaits you. Though you may not always recognize the importance of money, today you’ll come to realize its value as you face a financial shortfall. A lack of communication with someone close to you might leave you feeling down. The boundaries between your dreams and reality will blur in the joy of love today. Any travel for networking or business expansion will bring great results. Even in your busy schedule, you'll manage to set aside time for yourself by finishing key tasks, though you might not use this time exactly as planned. Your marriage will experience a beautiful and positive change today. Remedy: Wear a silver ring shaped like a snake to maintain harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.