Taurus: Take a break and unwind today by engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy the most. Long-overdue payments and dues may finally come through. Relatives or friends might visit, making for a delightful evening. You may need to set aside thoughts of your beloved as you face practical realities. Ensure that important files are thoroughly completed before handing them over to your boss. Use your free time wisely to tackle the unfinished tasks you've been putting off. In your married life, you and your partner may benefit from giving each other some space. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm.