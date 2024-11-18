Taurus: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality through action rather than mere imagination. The key issue so far has been wishing without effort. Financial gains are likely by night, as any previously lent money may return to you. Be cautious, as someone you trust might withhold the full truth. However, your persuasive skills will help resolve upcoming challenges. Expect a wonderful day in your love life, filled with joy and excitement. At work, fresh challenges may arise, especially if you don't handle situations tactfully. Avoid running away from issues, as they may escalate if ignored. On a positive note, your partner might take you on a beautiful journey of love and passion today. Remedy: Improve your health by incorporating scented items into your routine.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.