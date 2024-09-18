Taurus: Try to leave the office early today and enjoy some leisure time. There are chances of gaining financial benefits, but your aggressive approach may limit your earnings. Family entertainment will be enjoyable and bring everyone closer. Be mindful and avoid being disrespectful toward your girlfriend. Slow progress at work may cause some minor stress. Remember, time moves quickly, so make the best use of it. Today, you may see a more assertive side of your spouse, which could make you feel uneasy. Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room and offer daily worship to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.