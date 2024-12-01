Taurus: Avoid long journeys today, as you may not feel physically strong enough for travel. Businesspeople might face setbacks and could need to invest extra money to improve their trade. Pay attention to your relationship with your spouse, as neglect could strain your bond. Take some time to cherish past memories and bring back the happiness of earlier days. Romance may feel a bit challenging to navigate. On a brighter note, your seniors at work might surprise you with their supportive attitude. Be careful with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Although you may feel overlooked by your spouse, you’ll later discover they were busy planning something special for you. Tip for harmony: Chant Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times in the morning to ensure a peaceful and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.